China’s President Xi Jinping and his US counterpart Donald Trump are unlikely to reach an agreement on intellectual property protection or a further opening of China’s financial marketplace – two issues at the heart of the ongoing trade war – during their expected meeting this month, a key Chinese government adviser said.

“What they were negotiating in Beijing and Washington in the past round [of negotiations earlier this year] was mostly about trade itself,” Fan Gang, a former member of the monetary policy committee of the People’s Bank of China, said in a speech at Harvard University on Wednesday.

Since the countries have not even begun to discuss the two issues that Trump has said are a barrier to lifting his tariffs, it is “hard to have a solution” to the dispute, Fan said.

When asked whether China will improve its intellectual property protection and further open up its financial market to ease trade tensions with Washington, Fan said the reforms are necessary but would not come quickly.

“The reforms may change the position of the other side, but it will take some time. It’s not a short-term issue. It’s a midterm issue,” Fan said.

President Xi Jinping is to meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, which kicks off at the end of this month.

They are not talking about trade … Buying doesn’t solve the problem

Fan Gang

Pundits on both sides have expressed confidence recently that Beijing and Washington might reach a truce over the trade dispute during the summit, in the two leaders’ first meeting since a tit-for-tat trade war between their nations broke out in July.

But Fan, a leader in an economists’ club founded by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He, said he was pessimistic about bilateral ties “in the short run and the long run”. Liu had led several rounds of trade negotiations this year with Trump administration officials including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Are America’s soybean farmers losing faith in Donald Trump?

“I don’t think in the short run you can reach an agreement,” Fan said. “How can you reach agreements with Donald Trump and his team? They are not talking about trade. How much can China actually buy? Buying doesn’t solve the problem.”

The economist said he expects the ideological conflicts from the trade war to last.

I think the United States is united on China

Fan Gang

“It’s about internet control, it’s about ideology, it’s about national security and so-called political superiority,” he said. “In the long run, it’s hard to have a solution.”

Fan also acknowledged the consensus on China’s trade practice across the US political spectrum.

“It was the [US midterm] election day yesterday and anything seems to be a controversy, but I think the United States is united on China,” he said.

His comments came as Washington continued to express concern about China’s ambitious manufacturing plan, “Made in China 2025”, which channels state funds to domestic companies developing advanced technologies in robotics, telecommunications and aviation.

‘Don’t count on a Xi-Trump sit-down’ at the G20 to settle the trade war

The initiative, which aims to break China’s reliance on foreign technology and pull its hi-tech industries up to Western levels, has become a lightning rod for Washington’s – and Trump’s – ire in the trade war with Beijing.

In a post-midterm-election address on Wednesday, Trump called Made in China 2025 “insulting” and suggested Beijing was backing away from it.

Fan emphasised in his remarks that continuing the initiative is beyond question.

Why China hasn’t seen the worst of the trade war yet

Nevertheless, his views reflected a school of thought within Beijing that boldly favours China and the US reaching a compromise to reduce the intensity of the trade tensions. He said the trade war had accelerated China’s long needed market reform.

“There are so many things that the Chinese central leadership has agreed to do committed to doing, but didn’t do for such a long time,” Fan said. “After the trade war, a lot of things started moving.”

﻿Watch: Amid trade war, Trump and Xi talk over the phone



He cited China’s lifting of ownership limits for foreign automobile firms in April, which enticed US automaker Tesla to build a manufacturing facility in Shanghai; a further opening of the Chinese financial market; and lowering of tariffs as examples of trade war-impelled changes that have happened in recent months.

Other Washington policymakers, including Danny Russel, a former assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, agreed that any agreement between Trump and Xi at G20 would be limited or incremental if at all.

US-China trade war set to make big winners out of Asean countries

He said that the Trump administration has publicly aired “such a list of offences by China, that are shared not only by the business community or the policy community but by Congress, that it may be hard for the administration to simply set those issues aside and say, ‘We’ve reached a deal on the trade figures, but we haven’t dealt with forced transfer of technology, of cyber-theft, of intellectual policy, of the industrial policy of Made in China 2025.’”

Russel made his remarks at an Asia Society round table discussion in New York on Wednesday.

“If you don’t have a very clear direction of where to go, you confused the ministries and people who implement the policies,” Fan said of the central leadership’s shifting position on market reforms.

“You can’t blame all the problems on lower level bureaucrats,” he said. “That’s why I called the trade war a wake-up call.”

With additional reporting by Robert Delaney.