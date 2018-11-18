The annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit ended without agreement on a joint communique for the first time in its history on Sunday as the escalating rivalry between the United States and China dominated proceedings.

The impasse emerged a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping and the US Vice-President Mike Pence had blamed their rivals ongoing trade war in back-to-back speeches.

Sunday’s dramatic conclusion was foreshadowed by accusations that Chinese officials had attempted to strong-arm officials in Papua New Guinea, which was hosting the event, into issuing a statement that fitted what Beijing wanted. The Chinese vigorously denied the claims.

When asked about the impasse, Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said: “You know the two big giants in the room, so what can I say?”

Instead of issuing a document that all 21 participants could agree O’Neill, issued a “chair’s statement” reflecting the issues the participants did agree upon.

He said the main area of contention was the insistence by one country — believed to be the US — that the communique would reflect the need for reform at the World Trade Organisation.

O’Neill also said there had been disagreement on the bloc’s so called “Bogor Goals”, which require it to achieve free and open trade among its developing economies by 2020.

O’Neill said the differences on that issue had been ironed out, but there was no such luck when it came to the topic of WTO reforms.

US President Donald Trump has previously threatened to pull out of the organisation, claiming that its rules unfairly favoured China.

O’Neill did not say which country objected to WTO reforms but added: “Apec has got no charter over World Trade Organisation. That is a fact. That matter can be raised at the World Trade Organisation.”

China has said it broadly supports the WTO, while European Union proposals to reform the institution are expected to be tabled at the G20 summit in Argentina, where Trump and Xi are planning to meet in an effort to resolve their differences.

Sunday’s developments also came with a side plot, with China pushing back against accusations that its officials had tried to “barge” their way into the office of the Papua New Guinea foreign minister in an attempt to influence the communique.

Citing three sources, a report by Agence France-Presse claimed that police had been called to turn the Chinese away.

But in a press conference on Sunday afternoon, senior foreign ministry official Wang Xiaolong said the reports were “simply not true”, adding: “We are having close interactions with Papua New Guinea. we are on same page both in terms of substance and agenda.”

Wang said that leaders had “made considerable progress” at the summit and “reaffirmed their common commitment to keep the momentum going”.

“We will leave it now to hands of the host nation to capture the consensus that emerged during discussion.

A senior government source from a Southeast Asian country told the South China Morning Post the last-minute talks had been “very tense”.

“Try as we did, we couldn’t come to an agreement on certain trade issues. The gulf was too big. The US and China could not see eye to eye... I am not too surprised at the outcome,” the source said.