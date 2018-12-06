Chinese telecom equipment giant Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou has been detained by Canadian authorities at the request of the US government, reportedly on suspicion that she violated US trade sanctions with Iran.

“Wanzhou Meng was arrested in Vancouver on December 1,” Ian McLeod, a Canadian Justice Department spokesman said in an emailed reply to questions. “She is sought for extradition by the United States, and a bail hearing has been set for Friday [December 7].”

“As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time. The ban was sought by Ms. Meng,” McLeod said.

Meng, 41, was tipped by some mainland China media as a leading contender to succeed her father, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei to take the helm of the telecom giant. Meng adopted her mother’s surname.

BT to strip China’s Huawei from core networks, limit 5G access

She was arrested because she attempted to evade the trade embargo placed by the US on Iran, ﻿The Globe and Mail reported, citing a Canadian source with knowledge of the arrest. No other details were available.

Huawei’s head office was not immediately available for comment by late Wednesday, and its North America spokesman declined to comment on Meng’s detention when contacted over the weekend.

In April, the ﻿Wall Street Journal reported that Huawei was being investigated by New York prosecutors on suspicion of breaking the Iran sanctions.

The case has echoes of the much-publicised probe into ZTE, China’s second-biggest telecoms manufacturer, which was subjected to its own sanctions after the US government determined that it had first attempted to trade illegally with Iran and North Korea, and then subsequently failed to follow through on remedies imposed by the US Department of Commerce.

US firms were banned from selling microchips and other components to ZTE, crippling and nearly killing the company, until the ban was lifted on the orders of US President Donald Trump, after he was contacted by the Chinese government. As part of a new agreement to lift the ban, ZTE paid US$1.4 billion in penalties, reformed its management and installed US-appointed compliance officers.

According to Meng’s biography in the company’s annual report, she joined Huawei in 1993 and held various positions in the company’s finance departments. She is currently one of the board of directors’ deputy chairpersons and the company’s chief financial officer.