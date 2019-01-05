It has become the core Chinese message to European audiences: let us defend the multilateral rules-based order together. This is music to the ears of European leaders desperately in need of support to withstand the unceasing assaults of the administration of US President Donald Trump against global governance.

Seen from Europe, the US withdrawal from both the Paris climate change agreement and the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are not abstract matters but mark the unravelling of years of effort to build stable foundations for international security and sustainable development.

At the 20th EU-China summit last July in Beijing, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment “to multilateralism and the rules-based international order with the United Nations at its core”.

There is only one problem: this is a convergence without much substance.

Despite such good intentions and a comprehensive strategic partnership, the EU and China were approaching the end of 2018 with almost no positive record of successful cooperation in international organisations.

This was the result of their relative weakness vis-à-vis the US in the case of JCPOA, but also of China pursuing other priorities than its stated aspiration to multilateral governance – priorities that included relations with Russia.

There is a genuine convergence between China and Europe in support of the continued implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, captured in the political statements they have jointly issued, together with Russia.

The last document, adopted on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, underlines their common “determination to protect the freedom of their economic operators to pursue legitimate business with Iran, in full accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231”.

But given their possible exposure to US secondary sanctions, companies have different calculations. They are not convinced that they can get sufficient protection from Europe’s unfinished “special purpose vehicles”.

As a result, Daimler, Maersk, Peugeot and Total have already announced their exit from Iran, while Siemens is winding down its operations.

Chinese companies are no less cautious. Even though China obtained a waiver from the US to continue importing Iranian oil during a phase of transition, imports were down by 64 per cent year-on-year in October – a decrease compensated by supplies from Russia. CNPC has signed to take over Total’s stake in the South Pars natural gas field but remains low-key and vague on the specifics of its deal and when it plans to start operations.

This gap between aspirations and concrete actions around the fate of JCPOA underlines the inexistence of a Europe-China strategic axis capable of tangible outcomes.

But Europe and China do not agree on all arms control issues. China’s choice this summer to side with Russia in The Hague and oppose the reform of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has put China in direct opposition to Europe on a matter of direct relevance to European security.

Despite the combined efforts of China and Russia, the OPCW has successfully adopted a new mechanism by which it can investigate and attribute the origin of chemical weapons attacks.

China’s insistence on the defence of multilateralism with European interlocutors is first and foremost a political response to the unilateral trade tariffs of the Trump administration

This expansion of OPCW powers is the result of a British initiative. Britain was a victim of the use of prohibited nerve agents on its soil when Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military officer and British intelligence services agent, and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury, England, with a Novichok nerve agent.

Chemical weapons should be an area of unquestionable convergence between Europe and China – and in fact Chinese and European naval ships contributed to the (unfortunately incomplete) elimination of chemical weapons stocks from Syria in 2014. But more importance is placed on China’s partnership with Russia.

Moving from disarmament to environment protection, China’s support for the Paris climate change agreement deserves praise – the accord would have collapsed had both the US and China decided to abandon their commitment to reduce emissions.

Unfortunately, China is extremely reluctant to go beyond existing commitments. Since 2012, China has voted against proposals to create new Marine Protected Areas at the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR).

The latest proposal, supported by the EU and European members of the Commission (at the exception of Norway), would have banned fishing and other commercial activities in the Weddell Sea and two other areas – for a total surface close to 3 million square kilometres (1.2 million square miles). At CCAMLR’s annual meeting in Hobart, Tasmania, in October, China again sided with Russia, placing priority on the potential economic benefits of economic exploitation of the Antarctic resources.

China’s insistence on the defence of multilateralism with European interlocutors is first and foremost a political response to the unilateral trade tariffs of the Trump administration.

Regional environment governance and arms control agreements are less immediately important seen from Beijing, but the pattern of reluctance to expand the rules-based order from its fragile and endangered core contradicts China’s pro-multilateral governance narrative and weakens China’s trust with Europe.

Mathieu Duchâtel is senior policy fellow and deputy director of the Asia and China programme at the European Council of Foreign Relations