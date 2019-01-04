Beijing is following the rule of law and protecting the rights of 13 Canadians reported to have been held by China, a government official said on Friday amid heightened tensions between China and Canada after the arrest of a senior Huawei executive.

At a press conference organised by the State Council Information Office, Liu Zhenyu, vice-minister of justice, said China would protect the “interests of the persons concerned during the process”.

Canada announced on Thursday that 13 of its citizens had been detained in China since Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou was arrested last month in Vancouver at the request of the United States.

Guillaume Bérubé, the spokesman of Global Affairs Canada, which manages Ottawa’s diplomatic affairs, said the ministry was “aware of 13 Canadian citizens having been detained in China, excluding Hong Kong, since December 1, 2018. Of those, we can confirm that at least eight have been released.

“These 13 include Michael Kovrig, Michael Spavor and Sarah McIver,” Bérubé said. “There are around 200 Canadians overall who have been detained in China for a variety of alleged infractions and face ongoing legal proceedings.”

The Canadian government said that “many of these Canadians are out on bail or serving probation. This number has remained relatively stable. There has not been a marked increase or decrease in recent years. For comparison, there are almost 900 Canadians in a similar situation in the US.”

McIver, a teacher, has been released by China and returned to Canada, while Kovrig and Spavor are still in custody. Canadian consular officials were allowed to visit them once each in the middle of December.

The Canadian government has said several times it sees no explicit link between the arrest of Meng, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, and the detention of Canadian citizens. Beijing-based Western diplomats and former Canadian diplomats said they believed the detentions were a “tit-for-tat” reprisal by China.

Meng was released on C$10 million (US$7.4 million) bail on December 11 and is now living in one of her two multimillion-dollar Vancouver homes as she fights extradition to the US. The 46-year-old executive must wear an ankle monitor and stay at home from 11pm to 6am.