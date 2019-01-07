Fresh round of US-China trade war talks starts in Beijing

A US delegation began the latest round of trade war talks with China on Monday.

Talks will be conducted in different groups dealing with non-tariff measures, intellectual property, agriculture and industrial purchases, Bloomberg reported.

The American delegation, led by deputy US trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish, arrived in China the previous day for talks with their vice-ministerial level Chinese counterparts.

Photos apparently leaked from the Monday meeting at the Ministry of Commerce showed the negotiators are flanked by a large group of aides, especially on the Chinese side.

Vice-Premier Liu He, China’s top negotiator with the US, welcomed the US delegation but did not directly participate in the two-day discussions.

Despite the absence of Liu and other senior officials, such as US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, they are the first in-person talks since Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s agreed a trade truce over dinner in Buenos Aires in early December.

The two sides have to meet a deadline of March 1 to reach a deal, or otherwise the US side may raise its 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion in Chinese goods to 25 per cent.

Markets in Asia rose on Monday over expectations that the meeting would help tackle a host of thorny issues at the heart of their trade dispute.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong rose 0.82 per cent, while the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges were up 0.72 per cent and 1.71 per cent respectively.

China’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the two countries have expressed a will to work together to implement the consensus of their presidents.

Lu Kang, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, told reporters that China was willing to resolve its trade disputes with the United States on an equal footing.

Trump said on Sunday that trade talks were going very well and that weakness in the Chinese economy gave Beijing a reason to work toward a deal.

“I think China wants to get it resolved. Their economy’s not doing well,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I think that gives them a great incentive to negotiate.”

China has appeared to take steps since the Xi-Trump dinner meeting in Argentina to address trade tensions, including resuming imports of US soybeans and rolling back further tariffs on US car imports.

Its legislature has also introduced draft legislation to protect intellectual property rights for foreign investors and continued to play down its Made in 2025 industrial policy, an initiative at the heart of US concerns about how China could supersede it in tech supremacy.

But observers fear the time constraints and substantial range of prickly issues, including those Beijing considers core to its development, will make it difficult to reach a deal.