North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is spending his 35th birthday in Beijing, where he is due to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, just weeks ahead of his second planned meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Kim began his four-day trip to China on Monday with a train journey, and arrived in the capital on Tuesday morning, which also marked his birthday, a more low-key affair in North Korea than the celebrations of his predecessors.

The birthdays of Kim’s father and grandfather are official public holidays in North Korea which, in contrast, does not hold any official events for the current leader’s special day.

In 2014, before the young Kim made his debut in international diplomacy, National Basketball Association player Dennis Rodman sang Happy Birthday to him at an exhibition basketball match in Pyongyang.

This is Kim’s fourth trip to China since his maiden visit in March last year. He is accompanied by his wife Ri Sol-ju, as well as Kim Yong-chol, Ri Su-yong, Pak Thae-song, Ri Yong-ho, No Kwang-chol and other leading North Korean officials, according to Korean state media KCNA.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association, said Kim would be seeking Chinese support and help with respect to the policy direction outlined in his New Year’s Day Address, while trying to strengthen Pyongyang’s position going into another possible summit with Trump.

Reports suggest that the summit may be held in Hanoi, Bangkok or Hawaii.

“We are negotiating a location … It will be announced probably in the not-too-distant future,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Sunday.

Sean King, a former US diplomat who is now senior vice-president of political strategy firm Park Strategies, said North Korea was using China as its security guarantee before the summit with Trump.

North Korea had long used “mainland China and its banks as a transit gateway and funding source for its many illicit businesses the world over … This way, Kim can be more confident up against Trump,” King said.

“If Kim is indeed going to meet Trump again, he obviously wants to check in with his chief enabler and patron, Xi, before stepping out on the world stage again.

“Kim will likely seek guarantees from Beijing that it will maintain its violations of sanctions against North Korea and keep its taps to Pyongyang flowing,” he said.

Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute in Seoul, said Kim’s summit with Xi was expected to focus on denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula, the establishment of a peace regime to replace the current armistice and relief of sanctions against the North.

It cannot be ruled out that Kim and Xi will discuss shipping the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile out of the country to dismantle them, an issue that the US wanted to address, he added.

Additional reporting by Zhenhua Lu and Park Chan-kyong