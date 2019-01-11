Poland’s state security agency arrested a Chinese businessman and a Polish national on Friday over allegations of spying, Poland’s state news agency PAP reported.

The Chinese suspect is an employee of Huawei, Poland’s public television channel TVP said.

“The Chinese national is a businessman working for a major electronics company … the Pole is a person known in circles associated with cyber business,” Maciej Wasik, the deputy head of Poland’s special services, told PAP.