Chinese Huawei employee, Polish national arrested on spying charge in Poland
PUBLISHED : Friday, 11 January, 2019, 5:12pm
UPDATED : Friday, 11 January, 2019, 5:12pm
Related topics
Poland’s state security agency arrested a Chinese businessman and a Polish national on Friday over allegations of spying, Poland’s state news agency PAP reported.
The Chinese suspect is an employee of Huawei, Poland’s public television channel TVP said.
“The Chinese national is a businessman working for a major electronics company … the Pole is a person known in circles associated with cyber business,” Maciej Wasik, the deputy head of Poland’s special services, told PAP.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Love for Western classical music continues to rise in China
In partnership with: HK Phil
Emerging industries have transformed Nansha, the pearl of the Greater Bay Area
Brought to you by: Guangzhou Nansha
Comments: