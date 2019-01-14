A Canadian facing drug smuggling charges told a court in northeast China on Monday that he had been framed, as prosecutors pushed for a harsher sentence in a case likely to further strain ties between Beijing and Ottawa.

In his defence at his retrial, Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a 36-year-old former oil worker, argued at Dalian Intermediate People’s Court that he was a tourist framed by criminals, rejecting allegations he had smuggled more than 200kg of methamphetamine in China.

But prosecutors said they had evidence that “highly suggests Schellenberg was involved in organised international drug crime”, CGTN, Chinese state-run broadcaster CCTV’s English-language arm, reported.

A ruling on his case is expected on Monday evening. Under China’s drug laws, Schellenberg could be given a death sentence.

While Schellenberg was initially detained in Liaoning province in 2015, his case has taken on a higher profile against the backdrop of increased tensions between Canada and China. The two countries have been at odds since the arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Sabrina Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December on suspicion of violating US sanctions against Iran.

That was followed by China’s detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian businessman Michael Spavor on suspicion of endangering national security.

Schellenberg was first tried for drug smuggling in the Dalian court in March 2016 but it was not until more than two years later that the court handed down a verdict, convicting him and jailing him for 15 years in November 2018. He was also fined 150,000 yuan.

He appealed against the sentence to the Liaoning High People’s Court, where prosecutors argued the sentence was too lenient. The court heard the appeal on December 29 and ordered a retrial in the lower court.

In his opening statement on Monday, Schellenberg said he had gone to China after travelling through Southeast Asia, including Laos, Myanmar, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand.

He said a friend recommended a man named Xu Qing as a translator, and Schellenberg was swept up in what turned out to be an international drug trafficking syndicate.

“This is a case about Xu Qing. He is an international drug smuggler and a liar,” Schellenberg told the court.

Prosecutors presented Xu as a witness, who in nearly two hours of testimony did not look at Schellenberg.

When pressed on details, Xu frequently told the court he could not remember them and had to refer to a written statement for details, including when Schellenberg questioned him about 180,000 yuan (US$26,600) he was purportedly given.

Two other Chinese men were involved in the case – one was sentenced to life in jail, while the other was given a suspended death sentence.

In earlier interviews, Schellenberg’s aunt Lauri Nelson-Jones said she was concerned that increasing tensions between Beijing and Ottawa could mean a tougher sentence for her nephew.

On Friday, Donald Clarke, a specialist in Chinese law at George Washington University, said in a blog post that Schellenberg’s case had several unusual features, including the delay in trial and sentencing, the rare decision for and extraordinary speed in scheduling a retrial, and invitations to international media to observe the case.

“Sending the case back for retrial gives China the opportunity to threaten death and to drag out that threat for as long as necessary,” he wrote. “Schellenberg could, for example, be sentenced to death with a two-year suspension.

“Even though such sentences are virtually always commuted when the two-year period expires, everyone would understand that the Chinese authorities could always find a reason not to commute.”

One plausible explanation was that China wanted to show Canada it was “deadly – literally deadly – serious about getting Meng Wanzhou released”, Clarke said.

Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse

