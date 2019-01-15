Canada has warned its citizens of the “risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws” in China after a Canadian was handed the death sentence in a retrial.

“We encourage Canadians to exercise a high degree of caution in China due to the risk of arbitrary enforcement of local laws,” said the statement released on Tuesday, though it did not mention directly the sentencing of Robert Lloyd Schellenberg on drug charges.

A court in Dalian sentenced Schellenberg to death for drug smuggling on Monday.

The sentence has been seen as retaliation by Beijing for Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou’s arrest in Canada in December at the request of the United States, where she is accused of fraud related to Iranian sanctions violations.

Schellenberg, 36, had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison in November 2016, but the Liaoning high court ordered a retrial on December 29 after the sentence was deemed “too lenient”.

Schellenberg’s lawyer Zhang Dongshuo said the sentence was “very regretful”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada was prepared to intervene on Schellenberg’s behalf. “It is of extreme concern to us as a government, as it should be to all our international friends and allies, that China has chosen to begin to arbitrarily apply [the] death penalty … as in this case facing a Canadian,” Trudeau told Canadian media on Monday.

Following the arrest of Meng on December 1, China arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor days later, accusing them of endangering national security.

Canada, the European Union, the US and other countries have denounced the detentions of Spavor and Kovrig as arbitrary.