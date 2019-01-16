China produces of some of the world’s most advanced weaponry, and in some cases has surpassed the United States, its biggest geopolitical rival, a US study said.

Beijing’s enormous military strides in recent years were in part achieved by laws that require foreign companies to share technological know-how in exchange for access to China’s vast market, said the report from the Defence Intelligence Agency, a Department of Defence combat support agency, on Tuesday.

“The result of this multifaceted approach to technology acquisition is a PLA [People’s Liberation Army] on the verge of fielding some of the most modern weapons systems in the world,” it said.

Besides the advancement China made in weapons building, the report said that PLA’s most daunting task at present is how to transform traditional ground operation-focused, inward-facing forces into separate but equal professional services capable of joint operations across the globe.

This transformation in the military was triggered by Beijing’s threat perception, which it believes could undermine its objective of perpetuating Communist Party rule.

“These include longstanding concerns regarding Taiwan independence, Uygur and Tibetan separatism, and perceived challenges to China’s control of disputed areas in the East and South China Seas,” the report said.

Beijing’s most significant developments can be found in five categories.

1. New generation of missiles

China is developing a generation of missiles with warheads consisting of multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs) and penetration aids – tactics and devices designed to improve missile performance. These are intended to ensure the viability of China’s deterrent in the face of advances by US and, to a lesser extent, Russia.

2. Hypersonic Weapons

In August, China successfully tested the Starry Sky-2, an aircraft that achieved a speed of Mach 5.5 (five-and-a-half times the speed of sound) and could be used to carry weapons at hypersonic speeds, making them virtually unstoppable.

Hypersonic tecnology has long been seen as a game-changer by strategists as it can hit a target before any of the current generations of missile defence systems can react.

3. Space and counterspace

China continues to invest in improving its capabilities in space-based intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), satellite communication, satellite navigation, and meteorology, as well as human space flight and robotic space exploration.

The Strategic Support Force, established in December 2015, has an important role in the management of China’s aerospace warfare capabilities.

Similarly, China continued to develop a variety of so-called counterspace capabilities designed to limit or prevent an adversary’s use of space-based assets during crisis or conflict, such as the anti-satellite missile system tested in July 2014.

4. Nuclear weapons

China maintains a stockpile of nuclear warheads and continues research and development and production of new nuclear weapons through its design and production organisation, the China Academy of Engineering. The academy is responsible for all aspects of design research, including nuclear physics, materials science, electronics, explosives, and computer modelling. The state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation operates several uranium enrichment facilities at three plants.

5. Underground facilities

China’s underground facilities emphasise protection of what is known as C4I – Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence – and missile assets. China has a robust, technologically advanced underground facility programme, the study said.