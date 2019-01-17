The US State Department says China’s death sentence against a Canadian man is “politically motivated”.

Wednesday’s statement from US deputy spokesman Robert Palladino says that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Canadian Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke Tuesday and “expressed their concerns about the arbitrary detentions and politically motivated sentencing of Canadian nationals”.

A Chinese court sentenced Robert Schellenberg to death in a sudden retrial of a drug-smuggling case on Monday.

Freeland and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have been talking to world leaders about Schellenberg’s case and the cases of two Canadians arrested in China in apparent retaliation for the December 1 arrest of Chinese Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Canada arrested Meng, the daughter of Huawei’s founder and also known as Sabrina Meng and Cathy Meng, at the request of the US, which wants her extradited to face fraud charges.

“[Freeland and Pompeo] noted their continued commitment to Canada’s conduct of a fair, unbiased, and transparent legal proceeding and US extradition request with respect to Ms Meng Wanzhou, the Chief Financial Officer of Huawei,” Palladino said.

They also “expressed their concerns about the detention of Paul Whelan in Russia”, Palladino said, referring to a former US marine detained in Moscow on accusations of espionage.

