The United States has informed the Canadian government that it plans to proceed with a formal request to extradite Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou on allegations of banking fraud related to violations of US sanctions against Iran, Canada’s Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday.

The report said Canada’s ambassador to the US, David MacNaughton, has met with senior White House and US State Department officials about the Meng case several times.

The ambassador was quoted as saying in the report that he has expressed Canada’s anger and resentment to Washington about the dispute that resulted from Meng’s arrest in December. Beijing has since detained two Canadians and imposed a death penalty on a third Canadian convicted of drugs smuggling charges.

“We do not like that it is our citizens who are being punished,” he was quoted as saying. “[The Americans] are the ones seeking to have the full force of American law brought against [Meng] and yet we are the ones who are paying the price. Our citizens are.”

MacNaughton did not say when the formal US extradition request would be made but the deadline for filing is January 30.

