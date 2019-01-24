Australia asks China for transparency over detained writer Yang Hengjun

Australia has called on China to deal “transparently and fairly” with the case of writer and former Chinese diplomat Yang Hengjun, after the confirmation from China that he had been detained.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said in a statement on Thursday morning that Chinese authorities informed the Australian embassy in Beijing on Wednesday night that they had detained 53-year old Yang, an Australian citizen who has been missing since arriving in China last Friday.

“Our embassy in Beijing will meet with Chinese authorities this morning to seek further clarification of the nature of this detention and to arrange consular access at the earliest possible opportunity, in accordance with the bilateral consular agreement,” the statement said.

“We will continue to make representations to China to ensure that this matter is dealt with transparently and fairly.”

China confirms detention of dissident Australian dual national Yang Hengjun

This came after the Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said she was “not aware” of the case when asked by reporters in a daily briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The detention of Yang, who has been critical of China, is expected to have a further chilling effect on China’s relations with Western powers.

The announcement came with the Australian defence minister Christopher Pyne arriving in Beijing for an official visit on Thursday.

The detention of spy novelist and online commentator Yang came to light on Wednesday after his friends sought help from the Australian government having lost contact with him since last Friday.

Yang had flown into Guangzhou Baiyun airport from New York last week, and was planning to take another flight to Shanghai.

He was a Chinese diplomat before he became an Australian citizen in 2000.

Yang’s friend, University of Technology Sydney academic Feng Chongyi, said he believed Yang was being detained in Beijing by the Ministry of State Security on suspicion of espionage.

Feng told Australian media that Yang and his wife were interrogated for over 12 hours, before his wife and her child were allowed to go to Shanghai.

The detention came six weeks after China’s detention of two Canadians, businessman Michael Spavor and former diplomat Michael Kovrig, in what was widely seen as retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou at the request of the United States in connection with alleged violation of sanctions against Iran.