China’s embassy to Canada has denied that Beijing “set obstacles” for a Quebec City mayoral delegation’s trip to two Chinese cities in March, which was postponed as relations between the two nations sour.

Régis Labeaume, the mayor of Quebec City, chose to put back a 10-day economic and tourism mission to Shanghai and Xian until later in the year, in part as a result of difficulties in scheduling meetings with Chinese counterparts, Paul-Christian Nolin, the mayor’s press secretary, said.

Quebec City, capital of Quebec province, is a sister city of Xian, capital of China’s northwestern Shaanxi province.

“We had some difficulties in setting up and confirming the different meetings that we have to schedule for the mission,” Nolin said on Wednesday. “With a new mayor to be appointed in Xian, we have decided to postpone our mission for later this year.”

The Chinese embassy’s website said that this was “not the case” and that the Chinese side had “never set obstacles in the way of people-to-people and sub-national exchanges and cooperation between China and Canada”.

“We have noticed that some people from the Canadian side intentionally create a sense of panic on the grounds of travel safety, aiming to deter or restrain such non-governmental ties as educational, cultural and sub-national cooperation and people-to-people exchanges between China and Canada,” an embassy spokesman said. “We deeply regret this.”

The statement came as ties between the two countries strain following the arrest of Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of telecoms giant Huawei, in Vancouver on December 1.

Meng’s detention in British Columbia was the result of an extradition request by the US, for charges of fraud relating to violations of US sanctions on Iran.

In the wake of Meng’s arrest, Chinese authorities detained two Canadian citizens and sentenced another to death on drug-trafficking charges.

Canada issued a travel notice for its citizens, warning of “arbitrary enforcement of local laws” in China after the death sentence for Robert Schellenberg, a ruling that came after his appeal against a prison sentence.

China responded with its own advisory for its citizens to exercise caution in Canada, after the “arbitrary detention” of a Chinese national at the request of a “third-party country”.

The Chinese embassy in Canada said there have been “unpleasant issues” between the countries, but said on Wednesday that “Canadian people should not be held accountable for the consequences”.

“The Chinese side always welcomes friends from all over the world, including Canadians, to travel to China for visits, business and tourism, and ensures their safety and legitimate rights and interests,” it said.

The Quebec City delegation had planned to include Labeaume, as well as representatives from Quebec International, the city’s economic development agency, and the Quebec City tourism board.

Sylvie Fortin, senior adviser for public affairs at Quebec International, said that various factors, including political tensions between China and Canada, led to the decision to delay the visit.

“The mission has been postponed to an indefinite date,” she said. “China and Canada are two important commercial partners and we are looking forward for future cooperation.”

Patrick Lemaire, account executive for sales and partnerships at the Quebec City Tourism, said: “It is clear to us that the mission will be postponed and not be cancelled.”