China’s Minister of National Defence said the People’s Liberation Army and the Australian Defence Force should expand their cooperation, but that Australia had to understand China’s need for “mutual respect, equity and reciprocity” where its sphere of influence was concerned.

“A developed, healthy, stable and sustainable relationship between China and Australia could not only meet the basic interests of the two countries but would also favour peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region,” Wei Fenghe told Christopher Pyne, Australian Minister for Defence, in Beijing on Thursday.

“We hope Australia could walk with China in the same direction and expand communication and cooperation in various areas on the basis of mutual respect, equity and reciprocity,” Wei was quoted by the Chinese defence ministry’s website as saying.

Pyne told Wei that Australia is willing to push for a “robust, friendly and vital military relations” with China, the ministry said.

Pyne said he and Wei expected to sign a memorandum of understanding on expanded military ties on Thursday, before travelling to the port of Guangzhou on Friday to visit the Southern Command of PLA, the authority which oversees operations in the disputed South China Sea.

China detains Australian writer in state security investigation

Pyne’s visit to Beijing was his first as defence chief and came at a sensitive time as China confirmed on Thursday that an Australian writer, Yang Hengjun, was being held on suspicion of endangering national security. This charge was similar to the allegations made against two Canadians detained last year as tensions between China and the US escalated.

Before his meeting with Wei, Pyne said he would raise Yang’s case with his Chinese counterpart while the Australian government sought to provide Yang with consular help.

“The Australian government is concerned with the residential surveillance of Mr Yang. He is an Australian citizen and we are seeking to provide him with consular help and support to ensure that he is treated fairly and transparently,” Pyne said in Beijing.

“There have been meetings between the Australian government and the Chinese government to talk about the situation with Mr Yang, but as yet he has not been provided with consular support,” Pyne said.

Australia defends rights after ships challenged in South China Sea

While economic ties remain strong, political relations between China and Australia have become complicated over the past two years by growing suspicions that China has interfered in Australian politics and diplomacy, suspicions that Beijing said were groundless.

Beijing’s growing engagement in South Pacific region – mostly through increasing financial help – has unsettled Australia, and Beijing reacted strongly when Australia sent two frigates and an oiler to the South China Sea, a waterway disputed by China, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei, as part of a “freedom of navigation exercise” in April.

Pyne said that Australia had “a very firm view” about the waters and would continue to operate ships and aircraft there.

“We do not take a position on particular claimants’ requirements for the South China Sea or their claims over the South China Sea, but we do insist that it be treated as international waters and we do not recognise China’s claims over the South China Sea,” he said.