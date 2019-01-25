Swedish writers and journalists have hit back at the Chinese embassy in Stockholm’s criticism of a local journalist, in an escalating row over the media’s coverage and portrayal of China.

The response came after the embassy targeted Swedish writer and journalist Kurdo Baksi on Sunday for a third time, accusing him of “distorting and fabricating facts” in an article in Swedish daily newspaper Svenska Dagbladet about Gui Minhai, a China-born Swedish citizen barred from leaving China.

The attack on Baksi is the latest in more than two dozen statements and remarks by the embassy criticising Swedish journalists and news outlets on a range of coverage since June.

The Swedish Writers’ Union, a professional organisation to promote press freedom, hit back on Monday, defending Baksi.

“The union and its more than 3,000 members are not only behind, but [stand] side by side with Kurdo Baksi in his work to bring home the Swedish citizen Gui Minhai,” the union said.

Two days later, Swedish PEN, a freedom-of-speech organisation supporting persecuted authors, also condemned the embassy’s attacks on Baksi, with president Jesper Bengtsson calling on Sweden’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to raise the issue with the Chinese ambassador.

“Baksi has pointed out a number of facts that are uncomfortable for China. The right to criticise is part of the freedom of expression,” Bengtsson said.

“The Chinese embassy’s repeated criticism of the journalist Kurdo Baksi is very problematic and a sign of extremely poor judgment by the embassy. The Swedish foreign ministry must react and point this out to China’s ambassador.”

The embassy countered by saying China would “allow no interference” in Gui’s case, prompting the union to say that it would “continue to fight” for his release.

Relations between China and Sweden have been strained by a string of incidents in the last year, including the Gui case and Swedish coverage critical of Chinese tourists.

In at least 25 statements since June, the embassy has railed against Swedish coverage of topics from Xinjiang and Tibet to China’s “Belt and Road Initiative”.

The embassy’s anger peaked in August when three Chinese tourists were removed by Swedish police from a hostel, with the embassy demanding an apology from police. China issued travel warnings for Sweden, saying it was unsafe for tourists.

But Shanghai University international relations professor Jiang Shixue said he did not think the embassy had overreacted or was angry with Swedish media. Instead it was trying to explain the story behind the story.

“If the local media can say something negative about China, why shouldn’t the embassy explain the facts to the local media?” Jiang said.

“In Western democracies, people like to say that everybody has equal rights. So the local media has the right to say anything it wishes to say about China.

“If so, the Chinese embassy also has the right to explain what is behind the story, and what China is.”