The recent high-profile detentions of Canadian and Australian citizens has raised concerns in the West that China is practising a form of “hostage diplomacy”.

But despite the current trade war with the US and a number of strategic tensions, American citizens have so far not been targeted – raising questions about whether China is reluctant to antagonise Washington in the same manner.

The detention of former Chinese diplomat Yang Hengjun, now an Australian citizen, this week intensified concerns in the West that Beijing will detain foreign nationals to retaliate against their governments.

Two Canadians, the former diplomat Michael Kovrig and the businessman Michael Spavor, have also been held on the same “national security” charges used against Yang.

Ottawa fears that these detentions might be linked to the arrest of Sabrina Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive with the Chinese tech giant Huawei, following an extradition request from the United States, which has accused her of fraud relating to sanctions on Iran.

Beijing has denied practising hostage diplomacy, and experts remain divided about whether Yang’s case is linked to the detention of the two Canadians.

John Hemmings, director of the Asia Studies Centre at the Henry Jackson Society, a British think tank, said Beijing would not want to start a tit-for-tat conflict or face increased pressure from Washington by targeting Americans in China.

“Punishing the ally but not the US has a subtle but unmistakable message to US allies that Washington will not defend their interests as it does its own,” Hemmings said.

“There is a likelihood that Beijing would like to loosen the bonds between Washington and its many allies through this tactic – after all, the United States’ alliances are one of its strengths and allows it to exert power globally.”

Euan Graham, executive director of La Trobe Asia, said the arrest of Yang and the two Canadians might suggest that China was targeting the Five Eyes intelligence network, which also includes Britain and New Zealand.

“An obvious assumption is that [Yang’s detention] is connected with the fallout from the Meng case in Canada, and Australia’s public position in support of Canada,” he said.

Graham said the Five Eyes countries have been closely coordinating on restricting Huawei’s access to sensitive areas of their communications infrastructure.

But Hemmings also pointed out that Yang’s detention also mirrors the way foreign nationals of Chinese descent are treated, citing the ongoing detention of the Swedish bookseller Gui Minhai.

Gui, who was born in mainland China, was one of five Hong Kong-based booksellers who disappeared in 2015 only to re-emerge in Chinese detention.

Yang was previously detained and questioned when he entered China in 2011, but was released a few days later, claiming that there was a “misunderstanding”.

“It has become clear that Beijing views Westerners with Chinese heritage as its own, and is attempting to co-opt them politically,” Hemmings said.

“No matter their heritage, they are Western citizens and deserve the support and help of their governments.”

Growing concerns about Beijing’s behaviour have led both Canada and the US to issue updated travel warnings for China in January, both warning of the “arbitrary enforcement of local laws”.

The US State Department’s advisory also cautioned that dual US-Chinese citizens (China does not recognise dual nationality) and American citizens of Chinese heritage “may be subject to additional scrutiny and harassment.”

Ankit Panda, an adjunct senior fellow in the Defence Posture Project at the Federation of American Scientists and a US citizen, said he had cancelled a planned trip to China this week while Kovrig and Spavor remain “unjustly detained.”

Panda, a regular South China Morning Post columnist, was one of over 200 scholars and former diplomats who signed an open letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping demanding the release of the two Canadians.

“With Yang Hengjun’s detention, we have something of a pattern, where Beijing arbitrarily applies the law to detain foreign nationals to seek diplomatic leverage,” Panda said.

“The odds of retaliatory measures against US nationals would appear high to me, particularly given the reaction of the Foreign Ministry to the open letter circulated in support of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig.”

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Wednesday that signatories of the open letter had “interfered in China’s judicial sovereignty”.

Liu Weidong, a Sino-US affairs expert from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, insisted that China had not been trying to provoke Canada, saying ties had only worsened following Meng’s arrest.

“China understands clearly that it is not beneficial to have too many enemies, but perhaps it feels it has no choice but to respond,” he said.

“When China has tense relations with other countries, the US is always in the shadow of this. It is not something that China takes the initiative in doing.”

Wang Weinan, an associate professor at Jiaotong University in Shanghai, said he believes that the current strained relations between China and Canada, as well as Australia, are closely tied to ongoing tensions with the West in general and the US in particular.

“Yang’s detention also has a deeper meaning, which needs to be understood by what top leaders emphasised a few days earlier about political security,” he said, referencing the party’s four-day study session that wrapped up in Beijing on Thursday, where cadres were told to fight a “tough battle” against risk.

Sow Keat Tok, a Chinese relations specialist at the University of Melbourne, argued China was ultimately trying to send a message to American allies by using Canada as a proxy.

“Without subjecting China-US relations to greater stress, China is also sending a message to all US-friendly countries that China will not hesitate to punish any untoward behaviour should they choose to take sides in the US-China stand-off,” Tok said.

However, Tok said that unless Washington decided to expand the diplomatic front against China, he doubted that the situation would deteriorate further.

“The ball is now in Washington’s court as to whether or not it wants to escalate their disagreements with Beijing,” Tok said.