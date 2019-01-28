China is seeking to push a closer military bond with Australia amid its escalating rivalry with the US in Asia-Pacific, especially in the South China Sea.

Although Australia, one of the closest US allies, has been vocal in its criticism of Beijing’s activities in the disputed waters. both sides tried to use Australian defence minister Christopher Pyne’s visit to China last week to improve relations.

However, in a speech to a regional security forum in Singapore on Monday, Australian Pyne urged China to act responsibly in the South China Sea and avoid a “might is right” approach.

“We are not interested in containing China, but we are interested in engaging and encouraging China to exercise its power in ways that increase regional trust and confidence,” Pyne told the International Institute for Strategic Studies Fullerton Forum, where Chinese military officials were in the audience.

“The building and militarisation of artificial features in the South China Sea, for instance, has not increased regional confidence in China’s strategic intentions, instead, it has increased anxiety,” Pyne said, urging Beijing to resolve disputes in the South China Sea “in accordance with international law”.

He warned that countries in the region should not be forced to choose “between economic gain and sovereignty” amid the growing rivalry between the US and China.

Pyne was speaking amid growing concerns in Australia that the country may be the latest victim of the escalating rivalry between Washington and the US after the Chinese authorities confirmed that an Australian writer, Yang Hengjun had been detained on the charge of endangering national security.

This charge was similar to the allegations made against two Canadians detained in December after Canada arrested Huawei executive Sabrina Meng Wanzhou at a request of the US.

But when Pyne visited China last week he was received by top military officials, including the central military commission’s vice-chairman Xu Qiliang and Chinese defence minister Wei Fenghe.

He was also taken on a visit to the Southern Theatre Command in Guangzhou, whose responsibilities include the South China Sea.

The was an unusual arrangement for a Western military official and Chinese observers argued that it showed Beijing was trying to repair relations after Australian politicians accused Beijing of meddling its domestic politics over the past two years.

Australia has supported the US stance on the South China Sea – where China and number of Southeast Asian nations have competing claims – and has stepped up its naval presence there, sending warships to pass close to Chinese controlled islands and features.

Song Zhongping, a military commentator in Hong Kong, said Australia’s backing for what the US characterises as freedom of navigation operations has unsettled Chinese policymakers.

He said the Australians needed to have “frank communication with the Chinese officials in charge of the South China Sea affairs to reduce miscalculation” after increasing its military presence there.

Australia’s relations with China, its largest trading partner, have become complicated over the past two years amid growing suspicions that Chinese has interfered in Australian politics and diplomacy, suspicions that Beijing said were groundless.

“As a key ally for the US and a major trading partner for China, Australia is caught in a dilemma now with growing diplomatic pressure,” Liu Qing, a specialist with China Institute of International Studies. “There have been disputes over the South China Sea issue between the two countries, but it’s also important to improve mutual understanding. Beijing needs to know why Australia is concerned while Australia needs to understand why Beijing builds all the defence facilities in the region.”

But Ren Xiao, an international relations expert with Fudan University, said the South China Sea may not necessarily become a problem for the two countries as they are other more immediate concerns.

“How Australia sees China’s development, its relations with the US and its own interests, these are the questions need to be answered,” Ren said.