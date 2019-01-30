In uncertain times for US farmers as Washington and Beijing talk about trade, corn could provide them with bottom line bulwark this year.

The potential for greater profit from the cereal compared with soybeans in key regions such as central Illinois may lead American farmers to shift some acres to the yellow kernels. Many so-called row crop farmers in the US are considering sowing more corn and reducing acres under oilseed as they watch and listen for clues from US-China talks this week.

“Farmers are going to really take a hard look at corn this year as an alternative to soybeans,” Gary Schnitkey, an agriculture professor at the University of Illinois in Urbana, a town about 220km (136 miles) south of Chicago, said. “There is some optimism for corn. There is less so for soybeans.”

At the start of January, Chinese importers made their third large soybean buy from the US in four weeks following last November’s trade war ceasefire. With a large South American crop in prospect, US soybean prices are 15 per cent below their 2018 high. Corn has fared far better.

Returns on an acre of corn this year should eclipse those from an acre of soy on high-productivity farmland in central Illinois, the first time that has happened since 2015, according to Schnitkey’s analysis.

Another draw is that the US is less reliant on export markets for its corn crop than soybeans, Schnitkey said. In recent years, the US has exported about half its soybean crop, much of it to China, compared with 15 per cent of corn, according to US Department of Agriculture data.

Given these reasons, corn acres are widely expected to rise and soy acres to shrink this year. US soybean planting may slip by 5.5 per cent to 84.6 million acres as corn increases 1.3 per cent to 90.3 million acres, according to a Farm Futures agribusiness report this month. The USDA is expected to release its prospective plantings report at the end of March.

Many growers who have not yet settled on their total acreage will decide in coming weeks, according to Ted Seifried, chief market strategist at commodities brokerage Zaner Group in Chicago. A trade war resolution and rebound in soy prices could always add another wrinkle to planting decisions, he said.

“There are still some swing acres out there,” Seifried said. “If we get a spike in soybeans and guys get a chance to make some decent sales compared to what we’ve been seeing, that’ll save some soybean acres.”