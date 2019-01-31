Protesters against Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government rushed a delegation from Beijing in Washington on Wednesday morning as officials prepared to begin a pivotal round of trade war talks with their US counterparts.

Several protesters jostled with security as members of the Chinese delegation left the Willard International hotel. The protesters, who said they were from Shanghai, distributed documents accusing the government of forcing Chinese residents to relocate.

Protesters rush the Chinese trade delegation and scuffle with security as trade talks start https://t.co/RgJv9FcfGt pic.twitter.com/ns6V7znjK5 — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) January 30, 2019

A woman was knocked down in the scuffle, but no one appeared to be injured. Shortly after, Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He and People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang were seen entering the White house complex for the start of the two-day talks.



The Chinese team was welcomed to the meeting in Washington by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is leading the American delegation.

As reporters looked on, Lighthizer engaged in lighthearted banter about last year’s dinner meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Argentina.

The ongoing trade dispute between the world’s two biggest economies has weakened both sides, shaken financial markets and clouded the outlook for the global economy.

A substantive resolution is not expected this week, despite a looming March 2 deadline. That’s when the Trump administration is expected to increase its tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent. Trump and Xi have given their officials until March 1 to reach a deal.

Perhaps the best that might be hoped for, analysts say, is for the two sides to agree to keep talking.

Chinese academic predicts a long and protracted trade war

The differences between Beijing and Washington are vast. The United States is essentially demanding that China downsize its economic aspiration to become a supreme world leader in such fields as robotics and electric cars.

Earlier negotiations flamed out. And this time Trump might be inclined to drive an especially hard bargain, after he was forced to cave in a dispute with congressional Democrats that partially shut the federal government for 35 days, without getting the Mexico border wall he had demanded.