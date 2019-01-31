US President Donald Trump, boasting of good progress in first-day trade talks with China, said on Thursday that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping planned to meet soon aiming to work out the toughest issues in the negotiation.

While saying that Wednesday’s first meetings between American and Chinese negotiators had gone well, Trump added in a morning tweet that “No final deal will be made until my friend President Xi, and I, meet in the near future to discuss and agree on some of the long-standing and more difficult points. Very comprehensive transaction.”

Trump has not yet directly involved himself in the current round of trade talks, but assured his followers that so far things had gone well.

“China’s top trade negotiators are in the US meeting with our representatives. Meetings are going well with good intent and spirit on both sides,” he tweeted.

“China does not want an increase in Tariffs and feels they will do much better if they make a deal. They are correct.”

The tweets came as high-stakes trade talks moved into their second day in Washington, with China’s economic tsar, Vice-Premier Liu He, leading a delegation of around 30 economic officials and assistants to meet an American team led by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Both sides hope that this round of meetings will finally put an end to the months-long trade war that has taken bites out of China’s economy and sent turbulence through the US stock markets.

Among the priorities in the current talks are protection of US intellectual property, the forced transfer of US technology through joint ventures, and enforcement mechanisms to verify that China follows through on any promised changes.

Sources said earlier that China had refrained from committing to substantially altering its tech and government subsidy policies, which form the crux of the US problems with China.

Instead, the sources said, it had focused on pledging massive purchases of American goods to reduce trade imbalance with the US.

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told the South China Morning Post on Wednesday that both sides had “had a good discussion”.

With the negotiations set to continue on Thursday, after which Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is expected to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, it remains to be seen if the two sides can build on their “good” start.

“China’s representatives and I are trying to do a complete deal, leaving NOTHING unresolved on the table,” he tweeted. “All of the many problems are being discussed and will be hopefully resolved. Tariffs on China increase to 25% on March 1, so all working hard to complete by that date”.

Diplomatic sources and observers said both countries are expected to hold one or two more rounds of trade talks to map out a plan to end to their tariff war before the March 1 deadline.

On Wednesday, China’s trade delegation was given a jolting start to its visit to Washington when it was confronted by Chinese protesters en route to the first day of negotiations.

The protesters, who claimed to be from Shanghai, were objecting to the government relocating Chinese citizens from their land. A female protester was pushed to the ground, but no one appeared to be hurt.

The talks come two-thirds of the way into a 90-day truce agreed upon by the countries’ presidents on December 1 on the sideline of the G20 summit in Argentina.