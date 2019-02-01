China said on Friday it had made “important progress” towards settling trade disputes with the United States after the countries wrapped up what it called “frank, concrete and constructive” talks in Washington.

Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He had led the delegation from Beijing for two days of intense talks in which both sides hailed progress on tough issues beyond the trade imbalance between them – including those that would require Chinese reform, such as forced technology transfer, intellectual property protection and non-tariff market access barriers.

“Frank, concrete and constructive discussions have made important progress,” read a statement from the Chinese delegation, published by state news agency Xinhua after the talks concluded in the US on Thursday.

“The two sides have clarified the timetable and roadmap for the next consultation.”

As the March 1 end of the countries’ 90-day tariffs truce draws nearer, with the spectre of additional US tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods, both sides have been keen to make progress to stave off a further escalation of their trade war.

Following previous talks in Beijing, US President Donald Trump met Liu on Thursday afternoon, and told reporters US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would be travelling to China in early February to continue the discussions.



“There will be a brief pause for the Chinese New Year – briefer than the Chinese want – but our people will be in contact,” Lighthizer told reporters. “At this point, it’s impossible for me to predict success, but we are in a place that, if things work, it could happen.”

Trump hailed the “tremendous progress” he had seen from China towards reforming its laws on forced technology transfer and intellectual property protection, as well as an agreement for China to buy five million tonnes of US soybeans per day.

But he warned that a wider trade deal was not guaranteed, with many issues still yet to be agreed upon.