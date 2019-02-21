China’s electric carmakers have been heavily subsidised to encourage alternatives to pollution-producing petrol vehicles. Photo: Simon Song
Why China’s subsidised state-owned enterprises anger US, Europe – and its own private companies
- Electric cars sector across the world relies on government support, but the help for state-owned firms to dominate Chinese market has met hostility
- Revamping WTO agreement could address subsidies and their disclosure, but China would have demands in return – and may be unable to give up its ideological attachment to SOEs
Topic | US-China trade war
