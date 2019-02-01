The latest trade talks between the Chinese and Americas have raised expectations that the two sides will try to extend their tariff truce or even start reducing tariffs.

But diplomatic observers are less certain that Beijing will agree to set up a framework that will allow Washington to check that the Chinese side is living up to its commitment to structural industrial reforms – a major stumbling block in their ongoing negotiations.

On Thursday Donald Trump suggested he may meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for talks to finalise a deal.

“The two sides may seek to suspend the punitive tariffs and make promises on other issues before March 1 so that the two sides can start to move to further negotiations on more technical issues,” Lu Xiang, a Sino-US relations specialist with Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said. “When the atmosphere improves, many things can be done.”

In early December Trump and Xi agreed to suspend further tariff increases before March 1, but if they cannot reach a deal by that date the US has threatened to raise tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

Wei Jianguo, a former vice-minister of commerce and a researcher at the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, said Trump and Xi might reach a surprisingly positive deal and agree significant tariff cuts.

“The deal could be seen as a way out after more than a year of misunderstanding,” Wei said. “The deal should be better than expected.”

Wei also believed that Beijing may agree to a verification mechanism to follow up the implementation of the agreement, which he said could boost mutual confidence.

Both sides gave an upbeat assessment as they wrapped up their talks on Thursday, saying they had covered a wide range of disputes.

But they did not discuss the indictment against Chinese telecoms giant Huawei and its chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, who has been accused of fraud relating to breaches of US sanctions against Iran.

Observers said Huawei could be on the agenda for the Xi-Trump meeting as both nations do not want the case to affect the course of trade talks, and its complexity requires it to be handled at the highest level.

Trump said he hoped to meet Xi once or twice to conclude the deal when he welcomed the Chinese trade delegation to the White House on Thursday.

“We’ll be going, and we look forward to that,” Trump said, “and then a little back-and-forth, and ultimately, I know that I’ll be meeting with President Xi, maybe once and maybe twice, and it’ll all seem – it seems to be coming together.”

Trump said he had no plan to extend the March 1 deadline, but was confident the two sides could settle their differences.

“That deadline has stayed, and we really haven’t talked about it. Maybe we don’t – I don’t think we have to extend,” he said. “We have to get this put on paper at some point if we agree. There are some points that we don’t agree to yet, but I think we will agree. I think, when President Xi and myself meet, every point will be agreed to.”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Xi was keen to keep in contact with Trump.

Plans for the meeting have yet to be finalised or agreed, but The Wall Street Journal reported that anonymous sources had told it that the Chinese delegation had proposed the meeting to be held on the southern island province of Hainan after Trump’s planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in late February.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University, said he was less confident about the prospects of a deal, saying the two sides may have to scale down their expectations because they remained apart on key issues such as intellectual property protection.

Beijing has been under renewed pressure on this subject after the US Justice Department’s indictment against Huawei accused the Chinese tech giant of trying to seize trade secrets from T-Mobile in Washington and had encouraged its employees to steal confidential information from its competitors.

“It’s unlikely that the two sides will reach a comprehensive deal by March 1, but they may agree to suspend further tariff rises and continue talking,” Shi said.

“Trump may want to further press Beijing when meeting with President Xi Jinping, but I think he is unlikely to get what he wants especially on the issues over intellectual property right protections as well as the creation of a mechanism to verify if China is executing the structural changes it promised.”