Transcript: Juan Guaido on Venezuela’s ties with China

In a written interview with the South China Morning Post, Venezuela’s self-declared interim president Juan Guaido said he wanted a “productive and mutually beneficial” relationship with China and was ready to engage Chinese officials in dialogue “as soon as possible”.

Extending an olive branch to Beijing, which still recognises Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela’s president, Guaido said China would continue to play a role in the country’s economic development. He added that Beijing’s deals with the Maduro government would remain in force as long as “due process” was adhered to.

Here is the transcript of the written interview.

In what ways can Venezuela manage a peaceful and inclusive transition under your leadership?

JUAN GUAIDO: For several years now the Venezuelan people have peacefully demonstrated against an irresponsible administration that has mismanaged our public resources and has allowed for an endemic corruption, which has ultimately destroyed our societal well-being and any potential for development.

A peaceful and inclusive transition is already guaranteed as almost 90 per cent of the population has stated very clearly that they want a political change. Maduro is increasingly isolated and is largely acting alone. Even within his ranks, government supporters and military officers are coming forward and abiding to the constitution. Just to name one example: the military attaché at the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, Colonel José Luis Silva, has chosen to adhere to the constitution and submit to the command of the interim government.

On the international level, we are also witnessing that Maduro has lost support. That is why it is up to him to accept the demands of a society who is determined to move towards freedom and progress.

Venezuela is facing a crippled economy. What will be your immediate plan to revitalise the economy when you formally assume the presidency?

GUAIDO: After the enormous plundering of our resources, which has been carried out during the past 20 years, there are plenty of opportunities for investment in Venezuela. We have to recover several of our industries, including the oil and mining sector but also the light industry and assembling. It is essential to us to embark on a sustainable economic planning that can restore the country’s productivity to make it an important regional and international trading partner again. China has an extraordinary potential as an investor to contribute to the restoration of our country’s economy.

China, a key source of investment for Venezuela, still recognises the Maduro regime. To what extent is this a setback to you? How likely will your presidency be supported by China?

GUAIDO: China’s support will be very important in boosting our country’s economy and future development. Venezuela needs to reactivate its international relations with different global actors based on a solid spirit of cooperation and the interests of our people. Given its competitiveness and market, China is a fundamental global player with whom we would like to relaunch our relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation. China has witnessed at first hand the plundering of our state resources by Maduro’s government. Its development projects in Venezuela have been equally affected and falling due to governmental corruption and debt default. We are ready to begin a constructive relationship and dialogue with China as soon as possible.

What will be your economic, trade and diplomatic policy on Beijing when you are officially president? How will your government deal with existing bilateral agreements and financial deals with China?

GUAIDO: In Latin America and the Caribbean, China continues to promote trade within the framework of the “Belt and Road Initiative”. This initiative gives China a natural space to foster development across the region.

We want to boost our relationship with China to stimulate our country’s economy. There is a lot of work to do in this regard. Our government will act with strict adherence to the laws and its international duties. We are committed to restoring the rule of law to recover the trust of our investors. All agreements that have been signed with China following the law will be respected. If previous agreements were signed by adhering to the due process of approval by the National Assembly, my government will accept and honour them.

Will you be prepared to work with President Xi Jinping? How will you avoid the conflicting views regarding your government’s approach to China in the international community?

GUAIDO: As I said before, China is a crucial global player and we want to establish a productive and mutually beneficial relationship. We are looking to cultivate bilateral and multilateral relationships that will benefit the Venezuelan people and boost the development of our nation.

China has an important role to play because of its capabilities and flexibility as a commercial partner.