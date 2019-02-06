The wife of Taiwanese human rights activist Lee Ming-che, who is imprisoned in China, will attend US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address as the guest of a congressman tasked with investigating Chinese human rights abuses.

Chinese authorities arrested democracy activist Lee in March 2017 in the Chinese territory of Macau. He was put under investigation for “pursuing activities harmful to national security.”

That September, he was sentenced to five years in prison for “subverting state power,” based on what his family and supporters say was a forced confession.

His wife, Lee Ching-yu, has led a public campaign for his release, raising the ire of the Chinese authorities. On Tuesday night, she will sit in the House gallery during Trump’s speech as a guest of Republican Representative Christopher Smith, who serves as the co-chairman of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.

She said in an interview that she wants to send the message that human rights are universal and the Chinese Communist Party is exporting repression.

“Human rights abuses in China are not only to Chinese citizens,” she said. “When they start persecuting Taiwanese citizens like my husband, the persecution of human rights by the Chinese Communist Party has already extended beyond China’s borders, all over the world. So the whole world should really be concerned about China.”

The Congressional-Executive Commission on China has been investigating Beijing’s persecution of minority groups inside China, including the Chinese government’s internment of Muslim Uygurs.

Smith said he invited Lee Ching-yu to the State of the Union to draw attention to what he said was the Chinese government’s efforts to harass Taiwan, including her husband’s case.

“If we want democratic values to survive in the 21st century, the international community cannot be passive in the face of massive human rights abuses in China or the threats to a democratic Taiwan, particularly as Communist Party General Secretary Xi Jinping seeks to export neo-Stalinist ideas about censorship, politics, and social control globally,” he said.

Lee is in Washington as part of a delegation organised by Bob Fu, the founder and president of China Aid, a non-governmental organisation that advocates for human rights activists and Christians persecuted in China. Fu and some members of the delegation will attend a National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Lee said she her public advocacy is risky. After visiting her husband in prison in December, she held a news conference decrying the conditions of his detention. In retaliation, the Chinese government banned her from seeing him again until April. But she believes Trump and the United States have an important role to play.

“China is a rising economic giant, but it uses its power to expand its authoritarianism globally. So this is a threat not only Taiwan is facing, but the entire world is facing, including the United States,” she said. “I hope and call on America, in accordance with the spirit of the founding fathers, to help.”

Last year, Trump invited North Korean defector Ji Seong-ho to the State of the Union and spoke of the “depraved character” of leader Kim Jong-un regime. This year, with his North Korea diplomacy in full swing, his tone may be different.