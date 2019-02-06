US President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China needs to include “real structural change” to resolve long-standing complaints of unfair practices, as Washington pushes for an enforcement mechanism ahead of a fresh round of negotiations in Beijing next week.

During his State of the Union address in Washington, Trump punctuated his praise of the United States’ economy – “far and away the hottest economy anywhere in the world” – with renewed criticism that Beijing had for decades taken advantage of the country’s “calamitous trade policies”.

“We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end,” Trump said, noting his “great respect” for Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We are now working on a new trade deal with China. But it must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit and protect American jobs.”

Although he did not announce details of an expected meeting with Xi later this month, which would probably cement the details of a high-stakes trade agreement, he announced a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam.

The president told a group of television news anchors hours before his address on Tuesday that he plans to meet Xi during his time abroad this month, although it was not clear whether their sit-down would also occur in Vietnam, POLITICO reported.

The South China Morning Post on Sunday cited sources as saying Xi and Trump were also considering meeting during those two days in Vietnam.

As the March 1 deadline looms for Beijing and Washington to reach a trade accord to stave off further tariffs in their months-long trade war, the US will send its chief trade negotiator Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to Beijing early next week.

A senior Trump administration official said that through ongoing talks about the US’ 142 trade demands, the number of items Beijing deemed non-negotiable has been sharply reduced, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Officials from the two nations met last week, with the Chinese delegation led by Vice-Premier Liu He.