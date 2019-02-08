Donald Trump and Xi Jinping unlikely to meet before March 1 deadline, US officials say, dashing hopes of deal to end trade war and spurring stocks sell-off
- The news dashed optimism that the US and China were moving towards a deal before tariffs on Chinese imports rise to 25 per cent at the end of the month
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are unlikely to meet before their countries’ March 1 deadline to reach a trade deal, two US administration officials and a source familiar with the negotiations said on Thursday.
The countries had taken a 90-day hiatus in their trade war to hammer out a deal, and another round of talks is scheduled for next week in China.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters on Thursday that the leaders of the two economic superpowers could still meet later.
“At some point the two presidents will meet, that is what Mr Trump has been saying. But that is off in the distance still at the moment,” he said.
The news that the two leaders were now unlikely to meet spurred a sharp sell-off in US stocks, dashing the optimism that had been building that the countries were progressing toward a deal before tariffs on Chinese imports rise to 25 per cent after the March 1 deadline.
The S&P 500 Index tumbled to its low of the day, down 1.6 per cent in its biggest drop in more than a month. Treasury bond yields dropped as investors sought safety in sovereign US debt. The benchmark 10-year yield slid 4 basis points to 2.66 per cent, the lowest in nearly a week.
“I could see where that would impact the markets because obviously we had a lift in the month of January from optimism surrounding these trade talks,” said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
“It does make sense the market is pulling back somewhat on that.”
