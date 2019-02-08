El Salvador’s president-elect will assess his country’s diplomatic relations with China, a member of his team said, less than a year after the government abandoned Taipei for Beijing.

During the 2019 election campaign, Niyab Bukele – who emerged victorious at the polls on Sunday – was critical of El Salvador’s relationship with Beijing.

Federico Anliker, a member of Bukele’s inner circle and secretary general of his centre-right New Ideas party, said the incoming administration would look at why the outgoing government of Salvador Sánchez Cerén had chosen to build a relationship with Beijing.

“With the issue of China, China-Taiwan relations, we have to study them and put them in the balance – what is best for the nation, not what is best for a political party, as the [Cerén government] did,” Anliker told Salvadoran media on Thursday

“We were not consulted, nor did they give us the reasons [for establishing] relations with China. Now, we have to investigate in detail.”

While Bukele voiced scepticism about his country’s ties to Beijing during his election campaign, he said a review “will not necessarily break relations”.

On Friday, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said it was aware of the statement from Bukele’s team, and would “continue to pay attention to the political situation in El Salvador after the elections”.

The Central American nation switched ties to Beijing from Taipei in August. Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunified with mainland China.

Beijing’s efforts to woo Taipei’s allies and isolate the island won San Salvador over, with El Salvador following its neighbours the Dominican Republic and Panama into China’s camp.

After ties were established, China offered El Salvador about US$150 million for social projects and 3,000 tonnes of rice to feed thousands of people suffering in the aftermath of a drought last year.

The United States was angry when El Salvador recognised Beijing, claiming the decision would affect the economic health and security of the Americas.

Xu Shicheng, a research fellow with the Institute of Latin American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, said Bukele’s diplomatic strategy stood in contrast to that of his predecessor.

“But there is no need to worry, since they could see for themselves that China is the ally with money and the agricultural technology that El Salvador needs as a developing country,” Xu said.

In January last year, US President Donald Trump was reported by The Washington Post to have denigrated El Salvador, Haiti, and parts of Africa during a meeting.

“El Salvador should really give it a think – will someone like Trump , who called them s***hole countries, really give them more benefits than China?” Xu said.

Zhang Jiazhe, a researcher at the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, said Beijing should watch when Bukele assumed power in June.

“Small Central American countries like El Salvador, they do not have much political power. The most important thing for them is money and aid,” Zhang said. “It is almost like going to the market, seeing who gives them the best deal.”

Zhang said El Salvador would not be the first Central American state to seesaw between Beijing and Taipei.

In 1985, Nicaragua under Daniel Ortega broke ties with Taipei and recognised Beijing. It resumed diplomatic links with Taipei five years later, when the government of Violeta Chamorro was elected.

Zhang said that although scholars would advise Chinese officials to be wary of investing too much in Central America because of its political volatility, the Chinese investment promised after ties were established with El Salvador would still be at their early stages.

“El Salvador is too small a country to cost China much,” Zhang said.

Additional reporting by Reuters