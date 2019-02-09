China has expressed its opposition to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, a disputed region on the border between the two countries, where he laid the foundation stone for a new airport.

Beijing’s position on the issue has been “consistent and clear”, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement on Saturday.

“The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader’s visit to the eastern section of the Sino-Indian border.”

India should “take into consideration the two countries’ relations, respect Chinese interests and concerns, cherish the momentum of improving relations, and not take any actions that will complicate the border dispute”, she said.

Boosting the development of Arunachal Pradesh. Watch the programme in Itanagar. https://t.co/10pMbW7C3s — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2019

Modi laid the foundation stone for a new airport development at Hollongi in the region’s Parum Pare district during a two-day tour of northeast India.

New Delhi considers Arunachal Pradesh as an Indian state, but Beijing claims a large part of it as South Tibet. The region was at the centre of the fighting during the 1962 war between the two Asian giants.

Modi said on Saturday that his government had put the region “on a fast track to development” and was planning the development of a number of infrastructure projects in the region, including the airport, and road and rail facilities.

“Arunachal Pradesh is India’s pride … it is India’s gateway,” he said. “And I assure you all that we will not just ensure its safety and security, but also put it on a fast track to development,” Indian broadcaster NDTV quoted him as saying.

Once operational, Hollongi Airport, which is being developed on a greenfield site, will have a 2.2km (1.4 mile) runway and provide direct flights to several major Indian cities. The project has been in the pipeline since 2007 but controversy and debate over site selection have hampered its progress.

Tensions between Delhi and Beijing have been on the rise in Arunachal Pradesh since late December when Chinese construction workers were spotted building roads in its Upper Siang district. The workers pulled back when Indian troops moved in.

Although military leaders from the two sides held a meeting on Wednesday to debate the issue, according to a report by the English-language newspaper India Today, the dispute has sparked concerns that they might be heading for a repeat of their 73-day stand-off on the Doklam plateau in the summer of 2017.

That too began with a row over China’s construction of a road in an area of the Himalayas that borders China, India and Bhutan.