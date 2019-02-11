Two US warships sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea on Monday, a move likely to anger Beijing at a time of tense relations between the countries with the world’s two biggest economies.

Beijing and Washington are locked in a trade war and are negotiating a deal ahead of a March 1 deadline when US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are expected to increase to 25 per cent from 10 per cent.

A US official said two guided-missile destroyers travelled within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef in the Spratly Islands.

The operation was the latest attempt to counter what Washington claims is Beijing’s efforts to limit freedom of navigation in waters where Chinese, Japanese and some southeast Asian navies operate.

It was the second such mission by the US this year. In early January, the destroyer USS McCampbell sailed within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Island chain.

China has laid claim to almost all of the South China Sea and has criticised the US and its allies for “freedom of navigation” operations near Chinese-occupied islands.

The powers have traded barbs over what Washington said was Beijing’s military installation building on artificial islands and reefs.

China said its construction was necessary for defence, and it was the US that was responsible for tensions by sending warships and military planes close to islands Beijing claims.

Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia and Taiwan have competing claims.

Fears have grown on both sides that the US-China trade dispute is one element in a relationship that is fast cooling, with senior US administration officials making a litany of complaints against Beijing for everything from human rights abuses to cyber espionage.

The two are also at odds over Washington’s overtures to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which China claims.