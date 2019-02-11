China voiced its “strong dissatisfaction” with the United States on Monday, after Washington sent two warships to disputed waters near islands in the South China Sea and as negotiators prepared to resume talks on ending the trade war between the two countries.

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the PLA Navy warned the USS Spruance and USS Preble against approaching Chinese-claimed territory in the Spratly Islands.

She demanded the US “immediately stop its provocative actions” after the two US guided-missile destroyers conducted what Washington called “freedom of navigation” exercises in the area.

China’s warning came as officials from both sides were in Beijing to prepare for more trade talks this week. They will try to reach a deal before a March 1 deadline after which the US has threatened to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Beijing lays claim to most of the energy-rich South China Sea, as do several of its neighbours, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

“The relevant actions of the US warships violated Chinese sovereignty and undermined peace, security and order in the relevant sea areas,” Hua said. “The Chinese side expresses strong dissatisfaction and resolute opposition.”

An unnamed US official told Reuters on Monday that the two destroyers conducted a freedom of navigation exercise – the second by the United States in the region this year – within 12 nautical miles of Mischief Reef, where Beijing has reportedly built military facilities.

Hua said the warships also neared the Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratlys, which is under Manila’s control.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea, including the Second Thomas Shoal, Mischief Reef and the adjacent waters,” Hua said.

“China has always respected and safeguarded freedom of navigation and flight based on international laws in the South China Sea, but resolutely opposes any country falsely using these harm the sovereignty and security of coastal countries.”

Tensions came to the fore in September, when a Chinese warship and US destroyer came within 45 yards of collision in the waters, renewing concerns about the risk of US-China confrontation.

The USS McCampbell destroyer conducted a “freedom of navigation” operation within 12 nautical miles of the Paracel Islands five weeks ago to “challenge excessive maritime claims”, according to the Pacific Fleet, a move that also prompted protest from Beijing.

Speaking at a meeting of the Atlantic Council in Washington last week, Admiral John Richardson, chief of US naval operations, called for firmer rules governing naval encounters in disputed waters such as the South China Sea.

Hua said on Monday that China and states in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) had worked to ensure the peace and stability of the South China Sea, a situation that was improving.

“Under such circumstances, the US insistence on provocation, creating tensions and destroying the peace and stability of the South China Sea is unpopular,” she said. “China urges the US to immediately stop such provocative actions and earnestly respect the efforts by regional countries to maintain the peace and stability of the South China Sea.”

While China and the Asean have drafted a code of conduct in the waters, analysts said the document lacked teeth because it was not legally binding. Tensions over the waters that Beijing claims have continued to be a sticking point in the region, particularly after the Philippines’ 2016 success at an international tribunal challenging the legality of those claims.