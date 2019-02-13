China has dismissed as “fake news” a newspaper report that its diplomats held talks with the political opposition in Venezuela to protect its investments in the Latin American country.

The Wall Street Journal said the diplomats, concerned about oil projects in Venezuela and almost US$20 billion that Caracas owes Beijing, had held talks in Washington with representatives of Juan Guaido, the opposition leader heading US-backed efforts to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“In fact the report is false. It’s fake news,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Wednesday when asked about the article.

Venezuela’s “affairs” should be resolved via dialogue, Hua said, reiterating China’s previous stance.

Guaido invoked a constitutional provision to assume the presidency three weeks ago, arguing that Maduro’s re-election last year was a sham.

Most Western countries, including the United States, have recognised Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state, but Maduro retains the backing of Russia and China as well as control of state institutions including the military.

China has lent more than US$50 billion to Venezuela through oil-for-loan agreements over the past decade, securing energy supplies for its fast-growing economy.

A change in government in Venezuela would favour the country’s two main foreign creditors, Russia and China, Guaido said in an interview last month.