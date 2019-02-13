The United States must change course and compete smarter with China rather than sever ties between the world’s two biggest economies, a group of prominent American China-watchers and former US officials have warned.

The warning was contained in a report released on Tuesday by a task force led by Orville Schell of the Asia Society’s Centre on US-China Relations and former US deputy assistant secretary of state Susan Shirk, who is now with the University of California San Diego’s 21st Century China Centre.

While the 17 members of the group supported a tougher approach against Beijing, they said the present US strategy was “defective” in various aspects including the economy and security.

But they also warned that “purely defensive actions” or even decoupling the two economies would threaten American interests in the long run.

“Purely defensive actions against China – trade and investment curbs, antidumping and countervailing duty enforcement actions, export controls, and potential restrictions on Chinese nationals coming to the US for study or work – have their place,” the report said.

“However, they impose significant costs on US industries, workers, and consumers, and they will prove insufficient to alter China’s trajectory unless accompanied by ... other kinds of domestic improvements.”

To pressure China to comply with global norms, the task force suggested bolstering American strengths, building an international coalition with allies like Japan and Europe and overhauling international institutions to address China’s global rise.

“[The US should] work with like-minded countries in a multilateral effort to change World Trade Organisation rules that have proven inadequate to address China’s problematic practices and the issues created by new technologies and technology-enabled services,” the report said.

This included efforts to prohibit China’s data localisation requirements, source code disclosure requirements and other restraints on cross-border digital commerce, it said.

The group also suggested that instead of focusing on trade deficits, the administration of US President Donald Trump should concentrate “its greatest energies on those aspects of trade that will be increasingly important to Americans in the future, including digital trade and services, intellectual property, and data protection”.

On the security front, the task force argued that Washington’s measures so far “have not been sufficient to maintain the gap between US and Chinese capabilities that would be necessary to assure the security of the American position in Asia and the security of US allies in perpetuity”.

The US should go beyond its present strategy of conducting freedom of navigation operations, to have exercises in the South China Sea and East China Sea that “would serve to remind China, as well as US allies, that the US military has unique joint war-fighting capabilities, and that the US leadership has the necessary will to use them to overcome aggression”.

“Allies should be encouraged to develop cruise and ballistic missile capabilities to defend US airbases located in host nations,” the report said.

“To encourage such enhanced cooperation, the United States needs to convince the political leadership of key allies and partners in Asia that the US strategy is viable and that the United States is politically committed to it.”

The report, “Course Correction: Toward an Effective and Sustainable China Policy”, also included recommendations to counter China’s rise in global governance, its increasingly aggressive policy on Taiwan as well as its human rights violations.

Other contributors to the report included Kurt Campbell, an architect of the Obama administration’s “pivot to Asia” policy; Winston Lord, US ambassador to China from 1985 to 1989; and David Shambaugh, a China researcher at George Washington University.