United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday he was “looking forward” to trade talks with China as a new round of high-level negotiations started.

The opening session of the talks, which will conclude on Friday, was jointly chaired by Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

“Looking forward to discussions today,” Mnuchin was quoted by Reuters as saying, without elaborating, as he left his hotel on Thursday morning.

The talks were preceded by Liu, Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer holding a photo session in which each of them took turns to stand in the middle.

The switching of positions was a show of respect to each other, according to a social media account affiliated with Chinese state media.

The negotiations began with US President Donald Trump considering pushing back the March 1 deadline for an agreement to stave off higher tariffs by 60 days, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump had already said he would consider pushing back the deadline if the two sides were close to making a deal. He and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to a 90-day tariffs truce in December, but Trump has said he could see himself “letting that slide for a little while”, referring to the looming deadline, after which US tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese imports are scheduled to increase from 10 to 25 per cent.

“But generally speaking, I’m not inclined to do that,” he added.

The South China Morning Post reported on Wednesday that Xi is scheduled to meet Mnuchin and Lighthizer in Beijing on Friday.

A banquet will be hosted for the US delegation in “a Chinese cuisine restaurant” in Beijing later this week, with Liu expected to toast the US delegates.

The state-run tabloid Global Times said in an editorial late on Wednesday that although Washington had started the trade war, it “was now more willing to reach an agreement”.

“China will never harm its fundamental interests,” the paper said. “The policy has been tested by the trade war and we have seen the change in Washington’s attitude.”