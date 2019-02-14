Seven US Democratic senators urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to press China for a trade deal that fully addresses the technology transfer and intellectual property concerns outlined by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Led by Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey, the senators said in a letter to Trump that any deal with Beijing must at a minimum commit China to “cease the predatory practices” identified in the section 301 investigation by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR), which formed the basis for US tariffs on Chinese goods.

“As you approach the final weeks of negotiations with China, we urge you to insist that the deal make substantial, verifiable and enforceable progress to address the myriad threats identified in USTR’s investigation,” the senators wrote.

Several US lawmakers and business groups have urged Trump in recent weeks not to settle for an agreement based largely on increased Chinese purchases of farm and energy commodities, amid signals that Trump is eager for a deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

US’ Steven Mnuchin upbeat for Beijing trade talks with Liu He – before an unusual photo session

On Wednesday, Trump said trade talks in Beijing were “going along very well”.

Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin began two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s top economic adviser Vice-Premier Liu He on Thursday.

The letter from the Democratic senators reminded Trump of the main Chinese violations identified by Lighthizer’s investigation last year, including unfair investment restrictions and licensing practices that pressure US companies into turning over technology to Chinese firms, state-driven acquisitions of US technology firms and state-sponsored cyber theft of American trade secrets.

“Your negotiations should seek to extract meaningful commitments from China on each of these elements and end the threats that these policies pose to the US economy and national security,” they wrote.

In addition to Menendez, the letter was signed by Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, Mark Warner of Virginia, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Ben Cardin of Maryland, Michael Bennet of Colorado and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada.