Japanese Itochu employee detained in China linked to espionage claims

An employee of Japanese trading house Itochu has been detained in China for about a year accused of espionage, according to sources familiar with the case.

The male employee, who is in his forties, was detained by state security authorities during a visit to Guangzhou, a port city in the southern province of Guangdong, in February last year on suspicion of harming Chinese security, sources said on Thursday.

He has been tried but a ruling has not been issued, according to the sources. It is unclear what exactly he was tried for.

The Japanese consulate in Guangzhou said it was in the process of ascertaining the facts of the case.

In China, a handful of Japanese have been detained and charged over espionage in recent years, some of whom were sentenced to prison last year.