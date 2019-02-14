The Swedish embassy in Beijing says its ambassador has been sent back to Stockholm after reports emerged that she was involved in arranging a meeting between Gui Minhai’s daughter and Chinese businessmen said to be trying to secure the release of the bookseller.

The embassy on Thursday said Anna Lindstedt had returned to Stockholm on Wednesday to meet Swedish foreign ministry officials.

A spokesman for the embassy said it was an internal investigation and declined to give further details.

The embassy statement came after Angela Gui, the daughter of detained Swedish book publisher Gui Minhai, on Wednesday said Lindstedt had helped to arrange for her to meet the Chinese businessmen in a bid to arrange a visit to see her father.

Angela Gui wrote on online publishing platform Medium that the businessmen had offered to help secure her father’s release from prison in China but that she would have to keep quiet about it.

She accused the businessmen of being manipulative and said the meeting took place without the knowledge of the Swedish foreign ministry.

More to follow