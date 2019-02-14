Sweden is updating its China strategy to balance growing trade with concerns for human rights after a difficult year for bilateral relations, the country’s foreign ministry said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margot Wallström announced the plans in her annual speech to the nation’s parliament on Wednesday, calling on Sweden to do more to promote democracy and human rights around the world.

“China’s stronger international position brings both opportunities and challenges,” Wallström said.

He said China created jobs and growth for Sweden, but also warned that democracy and human rights in China were a “very serious” matter.

Wallström said the “winds of protectionism are blowing ever stronger”, as the trade war between the United States and China became “a threat to the multilateral trade order”.

The development of a new strategy came after Sweden’s ties with China have been strained in the last year by a string of diplomatic debacles, including the disappearance of bookseller and Swedish citizen Gui Minhai, a spat over Chinese tourist behaviour, and allegations that the Chinese military could be using a satellite communications base at Kiruna, Swedish Lapland, built by Beijing in 2016.

Chinese embassy in Sweden slams ‘irresponsible’ security threat claims





On Thursday, the Swedish embassy in Beijing said ambassador Anna Lindstedt was sent back to Stockholm after reports emerged that she was involved in arranging a meeting between Gui’s daughter, Angela, and Chinese businessmen said to be trying to secure Gui’s release.

In September last year, several Chinese tourists were ejected from a hotel by police after a disagreement with staff over a booking. This row resulted in a demand from the Chinese embassy for an apology from police and prompted Beijing to issue a travel warning against Sweden. This was renewed and extended until March 22 because of “the security situation in Sweden”.

Relations worsened when a Swedish television programme mocked Chinese tourists and advised Chinese visitors not to mistake dogs for lunch.

For Sweden, one of the first countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People’s Republic of China, the events amounted to a call for action.

“Experts have explicitly called for a China strategy, and many leading voices have said that Sweden has been naive about China,” said Viking Bohman, an analyst at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs. “By announcing a strategy, the government is signalling that they are at least looking into these issues.”

China renews Sweden travel warning as diplomatic row continues

Stockholm, which has not released details of the strategy, must manage a growing trade relationship with China and juggle that with diplomatic concerns.

China is Sweden’s largest trading partner in Asia, according to Swedish government figures. In 2017, Sweden’s imports from China stood at 71.8 billion kronor (US$7.8 billion) and exports were 58 billion kronor (US$6.3 billion).

China is Sweden’s eighth-largest export market, and seventh-biggest source of imports. Sweden’s largest trading partners, however, remain its neighbours Germany, Norway and Finland.

“Sweden is struggling with the same question as many other European states: how can it stand up for its core values while maintaining stable and growing economic relations with China?” Bohman said.

Jerker Hellström, head of Asia & Middle East Programme at the Swedish Defence Research Agency, said the government’s strategy would be a departure from earlier China policies.

Swedish king pulls out of trip to mainland and Hong Kong

Sweden’s Asia strategy had not been updated since 2002, Hellström said.

“At that time, there was still a strong belief among policymakers that engagement with Beijing would lead to a more liberal political climate in China,” he said.

“They’ve seen that the development under [Chinese President] Xi Jinping has been quite the opposite of what they hoped for.”