Djibouti, a tiny country on the Horn of Africa, is near some of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Photo: Reuters
Lawsuit against Chinese port builder in Djibouti highlights risks in Beijing’s plan to expand influence through ‘belt and road’
- China Merchants Port Holdings accused of infringing port agreement of United Arab Emirates’ DP World with Djibouti
- Case to be heard in Hong Kong – a belt and road first
Topic | Belt and Road Initiative
Djibouti, a tiny country on the Horn of Africa, is near some of the world's busiest shipping lanes. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang welcomes Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Beijing on his visit last year. Photo: Xinhua
Malaysia ‘values China’: Mahathir signs up to Xi’s second belt and road summit
- Malaysian prime minister seeks to reassure Beijing of his commitment to President Xi Jinping’s landmark project, analysts say
- Move follows conflicting signals over future of the China-backed East Coast Rail Link project
Topic | Malaysia
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang welcomes Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad to Beijing on his visit last year. Photo: Xinhua