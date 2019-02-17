US President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago on Friday where he met his trade team the following day. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump says US-China trade talks were ‘very productive’ after briefing
- President tweets his thoughts after meeting his trade team at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
- Says ‘Billions of Dollars are being paid to the United States by China in the form of Trade Tariffs’
Topic | US-China trade war
US President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago on Friday where he met his trade team the following day. Photo: Reuters