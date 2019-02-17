Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago on Friday where he met his trade team the following day. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says US-China trade talks were ‘very productive’ after briefing

  • President tweets his thoughts after meeting his trade team at Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida
  • Says ‘Billions of Dollars are being paid to the United States by China in the form of Trade Tariffs’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: Sunday, 17 Feb, 2019 1:36pm

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump flew to Mar-a-Lago on Friday where he met his trade team the following day. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.