Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet in Beijing this week. The last time they met was at the G20 in Buenos Aires in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China and Saudi Arabia seek closer ties with crown prince visit

  • On the final stop of his regional tour Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
  • Visit seeks to deepen cooperation on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: Monday, 18 Feb, 2019 10:55pm

