Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet in Beijing this week. The last time they met was at the G20 in Buenos Aires in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China and Saudi Arabia seek closer ties with crown prince visit
- On the final stop of his regional tour Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping
- Visit seeks to deepen cooperation on ‘Belt and Road Initiative’
Topic | Diplomacy
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet in Beijing this week. The last time they met was at the G20 in Buenos Aires in November 2018. Photo: Xinhua