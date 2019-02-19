Ren Zhengfei, founder and CEO of Huawei, listens to reporters in Shenzhen on January 15. That day, he said he trusted the US justice system to be fair towards his daughter Meng Wanzhou. He now says the case against her is “politically motivated”. Photo: AP
‘No way the US can crush us’: Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei attacks arrest of daughter Meng Wanzhou as politically motivated
- In an interview with the BBC, Ren Zhengfei said he ‘objects to what the US has done’, accusing it of an unacceptable ‘politically motivated act’
- He vowed that Huawei would never undertake spying activities, and said ‘the world needs Huawei because we are more advanced’
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says US security concerns about Chinese mobile network gear are a pretext for blocking Chinese development. Photo: Kyodo
‘Hypocritical, immoral, unfair bullying’: Chinese spokesman Geng Shuang blasts US for ‘fabricating’ security fears against Huawei as economic ploy
- Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang accused the US of faking security concerns about Chinese mobile technology to inhibit China’s development
- British intelligence agencies meanwhile believe it is possible to limit security risks posed by Chinese equipment in 5G networks
