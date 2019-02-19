US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He before last week’s talks in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He set for Washington talks this week in latest bid to end trade war
- White House and Beijing statements reveal fresh deputy-level talks will begin on Tuesday, followed by top-level meetings from Thursday
- Possible memorandum of understanding to be discussed as clock ticks towards March 1, when tariff truce ends
Topic | US-China trade war
