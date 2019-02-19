Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jacinda Ardern says no final decision has been made on whether Huawei equipment can be used in a communications network upgrade. Photo: NZ Herald
Diplomacy

New Zealand’s PM Ardern says no final decision yet on Huawei role in 5G upgrade

  • Telecoms company Spark can use Chinese network gear if New Zealand intelligence services are satisfied that is not a security threat, says Ardern
Topic |   Huawei
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: Tuesday, 19 Feb, 2019 3:10pm

TOP PICKS

Jacinda Ardern says no final decision has been made on whether Huawei equipment can be used in a communications network upgrade. Photo: NZ Herald
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.