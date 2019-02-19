The European Union needs a new strategy to deal with China, according to a new report from a Brussels-based think tank. Photo: Reuters
Europe needs a new strategy to deal with China, says Brussels-based think tank
- Infrastructure investment could address ‘risks’ of asymmetrical independence
- Lack of common priorities makes individual policies ‘vulnerable and insufficient’
Topic | European Union
