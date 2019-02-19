Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shake hands during their meeting in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China wants to ‘deepen strategic trust’ with Iran, Foreign Minister Wang Yi says
- Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif responds that the country’s relationship with China is ‘one of our most important relations’
- Delegation is visiting Beijing as part of efforts to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington withdrew from last year
Topic | US-China relations
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi shake hands during their meeting in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: EPA-EFE