Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right), talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP
US Senator Rob Portman sees partial US-China trade deal by March 1
- The Republican senator said he expected talks would continue past a March 1 deadline without US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Chinese goods
Topic | POLITICO
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right), talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP
A farmer dries out soybeans in Liaocheng, in China’s eastern Shandong province, in October 2018. China has booked more than five million tonnes of US soybeans in December 2018, a fraction of the country’s typical purchases from the US. Photo: STR / AFP
A farmer dries out soybeans in Liaocheng, in China’s eastern Shandong province, in October 2018. China has booked more than five million tonnes of US soybeans in December 2018, a fraction of the country’s typical purchases from the US. Photo: STR / AFP