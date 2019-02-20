Channels

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right), talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US Senator Rob Portman sees partial US-China trade deal by March 1

  • The Republican senator said he expected talks would continue past a March 1 deadline without US President Donald Trump raising tariffs on Chinese goods
Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 2:39am

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (right), talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Friday, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing. Photo: AP
A farmer dries out soybeans in Liaocheng, in China’s eastern Shandong province, in October 2018. China has booked more than five million tonnes of US soybeans in December 2018, a fraction of the country’s typical purchases from the US. Photo: STR / AFP
Opinion

Opinion

US-China trade war is more about geopolitical rivalry, such as in the South China Sea, than soybeans

  • The decoupling of the American and Chinese economies would not only have grave economic consequences globally, but also unleash unfettered US-China rivalry. Beijing needs to make strategic, not simply trade-related, concessions to avoid this
Updated: Wednesday, 20 Feb, 2019 2:32am

