Elizabeth Economy, Stephen Orlins (second from left) and Ely Ratner debating whether China is a strategic competitor to the US in New York on Tuesday. ‘New York Times’ columnist Nicholas Kristof (right) is the moderator. Photo: Robert Delaney
China watchers in US debate ‘strategic competitor’ label Donald Trump has pinned on Beijing
- At a Council on Foreign Relations event in New York, experts disagree about whether the US president’s assessment of China is overblown
- Singled out for criticism are the Chinese policy meant to produce domestic tech champions and a law making it more difficult for foreign NGOs to operate
Topic | US-China relations
Elizabeth Economy, Stephen Orlins (second from left) and Ely Ratner debating whether China is a strategic competitor to the US in New York on Tuesday. ‘New York Times’ columnist Nicholas Kristof (right) is the moderator. Photo: Robert Delaney